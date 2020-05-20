MINISTRY's 'The Industrial Strength Tour' With KMFDM And FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY Postponed To 2021

Due to ongoing restrictions regarding social gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, MINISTRY has rescheduled "The Industrial Strength Tour", originally scheduled to begin July 1. The new dates will kick off March 31, 2021 in Seattle and run through May 1, 2021 in San Francisco, hitting all the previously announced markets with an additional date added for Salt Lake City. The tour's special guests KMFDM and FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY remain on the lineup for this one-of-a-kind celebration that honors the 30th anniversary of MINISTRY's revolutionary album "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste".

Original tickets will be honored for the new show dates in 2021, or ticketholders can receive refunds at the point of purchase. For the Dallas show date only, original ticketholders have been automatically refunded and will need to repurchase tickets for the new 2021 date.

"The Industrial Strength Tour" 2021 tour dates:

Mar. 31 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Apr. 01 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Apr. 02 - Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre

Apr. 03 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*

Apr. 04 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Apr. 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Apr. 08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Apr. 09 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Apr. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Apr. 11 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

Apr. 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Apr. 14 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Apr. 15 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Apr. 16 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

Apr. 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Apr. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Apr. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Apr. 21 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Apr. 23 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Apr. 24 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

Apr. 25 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

Apr. 27 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Apr. 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Apr. 29 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Apr. 30 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

May 01 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

* Indicates a new date not included on the original run

Last month, MINISTRY released a new track, "Alert Level", accompanied by a provocative lyric video, created by Agent Ogden.

The song is the first new material from Al Jourgensen in two years and has a timely message as America — and the global population — faces epidemics, environmental crises, political corruption and one of the biggest elections of our lifetime.

Regarding "Alert Level", Jourgensen said: "We finished the song in January and it sounded great during rehearsals for our Australia/Japan tour dates, before we went into quarantine. The original plan was to finish the new record before the July 'Industrial Strength' U.S. tour so we could have an Election Day release, but in lieu of the circumstances — and how relevant the song feels for these bizarre times — we decided to release 'Alert Level' now. Considering that this song features the question How concerned are you?' I'll be interested to see how folks answer it themselves."

"Alert Level" will be included on MINISTRY's upcoming 15th full-length release and the follow-up to the acclaimed 2018 record "AmeriKKKant", which was a return to form for the industrial juggernaut and garnered international tour dates, a collaboration with Wax Trax! and a support slot on SLAYER's final tour.