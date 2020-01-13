MINISTRY Announces Summer 2020 Tour With KMFDM And FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

MINISTRY has announced a summer 2020 U.S. tour with support from KMFDM and FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY. "The Industrial Strength Tour" will celebrate the 30th anniversary of MINISTRY's "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste" album. Released in 1989 and featuring hit singles "Thieves", "Burning Inside" and "So What", the record further cemented MINISTRY and Al Jourgensen as music innovators ahead of their time and produced a voluminous, aggressive sound that became a trademark for the industrial music genre.

"'The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste' just turned 30. Who knew we'd still be around to see this day," says Jourgensen. "But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we'd hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY as well. Don't miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Tuesday, January 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Wednesday, January 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Jul. 01 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Sodo

Jul. 02 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Jul. 03 - Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre

Jul. 05 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Jul. 07 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Jul. 09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Jul. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Jul. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Jul. 12 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

Jul. 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Jul. 15 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Jul. 16 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Jul. 17 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

Jul. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Jul. 19 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Jul. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Jul. 22 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Jul. 24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Jul. 25 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

Jul. 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

Jul. 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Jul. 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Jul. 30 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Jul. 31 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Aug. 01 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

MINISTRY recently added several of the songs from "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste" to its tour as the support act for SLAYER on the thrash metal band's final dates of its farewell world trek.

Released in March 2018, MINISTRY's latest album, "AmeriKKKant", was produced by Jourgensen and was recorded at Caribou Studios in Burbank, California. The artwork was created by Mister Sam Shearon.