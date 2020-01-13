MINISTRY Announces Summer 2020 Tour With KMFDM And FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

MINISTRY has announced a summer 2020 U.S. tour with support from KMFDM and FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY. "The Industrial Strength Tour" will celebrate the 30th anniversary of MINISTRY's "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste" album. Released in 1989 and featuring hit singles "Thieves", "Burning Inside" and "So What", the record further cemented MINISTRY and Al Jourgensen as music innovators ahead of their time and produced a voluminous, aggressive sound that became a trademark for the industrial music genre.

"'The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste' just turned 30. Who knew we'd still be around to see this day," says Jourgensen. "But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we'd hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY as well. Don't miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Tuesday, January 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Wednesday, January 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Jul. 01 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Sodo
Jul. 02 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Jul. 03 - Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre
Jul. 05 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Jul. 07 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Jul. 09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Jul. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Jul. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Jul. 12 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
Jul. 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Jul. 15 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Jul. 16 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Jul. 17 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont
Jul. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Jul. 19 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Jul. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Jul. 22 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Jul. 24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Jul. 25 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!
Jul. 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
Jul. 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Jul. 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Jul. 30 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Jul. 31 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Aug. 01 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

MINISTRY recently added several of the songs from "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste" to its tour as the support act for SLAYER on the thrash metal band's final dates of its farewell world trek.

Released in March 2018, MINISTRY's latest album, "AmeriKKKant", was produced by Jourgensen and was recorded at Caribou Studios in Burbank, California. The artwork was created by Mister Sam Shearon.

