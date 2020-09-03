MINISTRY And PUCK HCKY Team Up For Hockey-Themed Collection
September 3, 2020
Puck Hcky, the unique hockey-themed brand, has joined forces with industrial metal legends MINISTRY on an awesome collection of items.
"We are so excited and proud to launch the new Ministry X Puck Hcky collection," says Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky. "MINISTRY has been one of our favorite bands for a long, long time... Plus the fact that Al [Jourgensen, MINISTRY leader] is a huge hockey fan just ties it all together perfectly! We hope you all enjoy the collaboration as much as we enjoy bringing it to you!"
The Ministry x Puck Hcky collection contains many pro-level quality hockey-themed items like hockey jerseys, pullover and zip-up hoodies, flannels, raglans, t-shirts, hats and decals.
The collection has dropped and is available at the Puck Hcky store.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).