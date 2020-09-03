MINISTRY And PUCK HCKY Team Up For Hockey-Themed Collection

Puck Hcky, the unique hockey-themed brand, has joined forces with industrial metal legends MINISTRY on an awesome collection of items.

"We are so excited and proud to launch the new Ministry X Puck Hcky collection," says Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky. "MINISTRY has been one of our favorite bands for a long, long time... Plus the fact that Al [Jourgensen, MINISTRY leader] is a huge hockey fan just ties it all together perfectly! We hope you all enjoy the collaboration as much as we enjoy bringing it to you!"

The Ministry x Puck Hcky collection contains many pro-level quality hockey-themed items like hockey jerseys, pullover and zip-up hoodies, flannels, raglans, t-shirts, hats and decals.

The collection has dropped and is available at the Puck Hcky store.