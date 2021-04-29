MINISTRY And PUCK HCKY Release New Hockey-Themed Collaboration

April 29, 2021 0 Comments

MINISTRY And PUCK HCKY Release New Hockey-Themed Collaboration

Puck Hcky, the hockey-based fashion brand, has released a bunch of new items with MINISTRY just in time for the playoffs.

Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, says: "Check out the great pictures of Al of MINISTRY in one of our new hockey jerseys from the collection! What makes the collaboration with MINISTRY so special is that Al is truly a HUGE hockey fan and he has a say on every piece we put out together! So all MINISTRY and Puck Hcky fans know that we crafted every item together with Al...it's awesome working with him!"

The Ministry x Puck Hcky collection includes pro-level quality crested jerseys, hoodies, flannels, hats, raglans and tees.

The entire collection is available at www.puckhcky.com.

Based in Royal Oak, Michigan, about 10 minutes north of Detroit, Puck Hcky started in 2015 when Marini decided that the hockey world needed a "cool" fashion brand and his partner, Puck Hcky president Amy Steffek, pushed to "go for it." "So we jumped in, and Puck Hcky was born," Marini told California Rubber. "We are having an absolute blast with the brand and growing day by day. We have an amazing crew here, too. Everyone is totally focused on making Puck Hcky the go-to hockey-fashion brand for the masses."

Regarding Puck Hcky's artist collaborations, Marini said: "What makes all of the collaborations special is that we truly get each partner to participate in the creation of the designs, which brings a certain level of authenticity to the end-products. We refuse to put any product out for sale until they are 100 percent approved by each partner we work with. It's awesome."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).