MINISTRY And PUCK HCKY Release New Hockey-Themed Collaboration

Puck Hcky, the hockey-based fashion brand, has released a bunch of new items with MINISTRY just in time for the playoffs.

Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, says: "Check out the great pictures of Al of MINISTRY in one of our new hockey jerseys from the collection! What makes the collaboration with MINISTRY so special is that Al is truly a HUGE hockey fan and he has a say on every piece we put out together! So all MINISTRY and Puck Hcky fans know that we crafted every item together with Al...it's awesome working with him!"

The Ministry x Puck Hcky collection includes pro-level quality crested jerseys, hoodies, flannels, hats, raglans and tees.

The entire collection is available at www.puckhcky.com.

Based in Royal Oak, Michigan, about 10 minutes north of Detroit, Puck Hcky started in 2015 when Marini decided that the hockey world needed a "cool" fashion brand and his partner, Puck Hcky president Amy Steffek, pushed to "go for it." "So we jumped in, and Puck Hcky was born," Marini told California Rubber. "We are having an absolute blast with the brand and growing day by day. We have an amazing crew here, too. Everyone is totally focused on making Puck Hcky the go-to hockey-fashion brand for the masses."

Regarding Puck Hcky's artist collaborations, Marini said: "What makes all of the collaborations special is that we truly get each partner to participate in the creation of the designs, which brings a certain level of authenticity to the end-products. We refuse to put any product out for sale until they are 100 percent approved by each partner we work with. It's awesome."