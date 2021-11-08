MINISTRY Adds 13 New U.S. Dates To Spring 2022 Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

Due to overwhelming demand, MINISTRY has added 13 new dates to its spring 2022 tour that will kick off March 2 and run through April 18.

The newly added cities include Columbus, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, New Haven, Portland (Maine), Raleigh, Asheville, Nashville, New Orleans, Austin, Milwaukee, Kansas City and Oklahoma City, and are in addition to the tour markets already announced. Tickets are on sale now in each city. THE MELVINS and CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will share the stage nightly as the tour's special guests.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Tuesday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. local and end on Wednesday, November 10 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "HYGIENE" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be this Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Each night will celebrate 30 years of MINISTRY's landmark album "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste" as well as debut songs from the band's brand-new 15th studio album "Moral Hygiene", out now through Nuclear Blast Records.

Tour dates:

Mar. 02 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live! +

Mar. 04 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

Mar. 05 - Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theatre +

Mar. 06 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Mar. 08 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Mar. 09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Mar. 11 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall +

Mar. 12 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

Mar. 13 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre +

Mar. 15 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Mar. 16 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

Mar. 18 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz +

Mar. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +

Mar. 20 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel +

Mar. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Mar. 23 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Mar. 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore *+

Mar. 26 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life

Mar. 27 - Austin, TX @ Emo's +

Mar. 28 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

Mar. 29 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Mar. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera

Apr. 01 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

Apr. 02 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave +

Apr. 03 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

Apr. 05 - St Paul, MN @ Palace

Apr. 06 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland +

Apr. 07 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom +

Apr. 09 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Apr. 10 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Apr. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Apr. 13 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Apr. 14 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Apr. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Apr. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

+ Newly added dates

* Indicates a date THE MELVINS are not performing

"Moral Hygiene" was released in October via Nuclear Blast Records.

In a recent interview with Australia's Heavy, MINISTRY frontman Al Jourgensen stated about the new LP's musical direction: "Same old stuff. Just a progression of the MINISTRY sound that's been refined for the last 30 [or] 40 years. And I think we hit a good one this time. There's a couple that I wish I could have back, and there's a couple that I'm really gung-ho about. But this one's in the 'gung-ho' category. This one makes a lot of sense for the times that we're living in."

As for the lyrical themes covered on "Moral Hygiene", Jourgensen said: "We cover everything — from the actual pandemic to climate change to the political climate now. And I don't mean so much the politicians as much as the rise of fascist tendencies all over the world and in various countries. And a lot of life topics like that."

The album's first single, "Good Trouble", was released in early July. The song, inspired by the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and the activist work of the late congressman John Lewis, was accompanied by a video that includes sampling from last year's demonstrations in Los Angeles as captured by Jourgensen and his partner Liz Walton. "Moral Hygiene" also includes the previously released "Alert Level" that sounded the alarms about our collective dissonance towards the pandemic, climate change and the man formerly in the White House, bolstered by the song's overarching question posed to listeners: "How concerned are you?" The new album also adds perspective to the countless lives that were tragically lost to the COVID-19 pandemic on the haunting track "Death Toll" while "Disinformation" describes the too frequent willingness to accept everything — even mistruths — as fact.

"Moral Hygiene" was recorded with engineer Michael Rozon (also behind the boards on "AmeriKKKant") at Scheisse Dog Studio, Jourgensen's self-built home studio and creative lab. As with all MINISTRY albums, all songs are written and performed by Jourgensen. Additional contributions come from Billy Morrison (BILLY IDOL, ROYAL MACHINES), Cesar Soto (MAN THE MUTE), John Bechdel (KILLING JOKE, FEAR FACTORY), Roy Mayorga (STONE SOUR, SOULFLY, NAUSEA), Paul D'Amour (TOOL, FEERSUM ENNJIN), Arabian Prince (N.W.A.) and sitar player Flash.

"Moral Hygiene" is available in CD, vinyl and digital download formats.