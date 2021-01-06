MILEY CYRUS Taps ELTON JOHN, CHAD SMITH For Cover Of METALLICA's 'Nothing Else Matters'

Miley Cyrus has collaborated with Elton John and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith on a cover of METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters".
The pop star discussed the project during an appearance on the U.K. radio show "Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp". She said: "I did a METALLICA cover of 'Nothing Else Matters' featuring Elton John on piano. I've got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith — so many all-stars.
"I'm so excited about this collaboration. Andrew Watt produced it, and I'm really stoked. I mean, having Elton John and METALLICA and me — I love it when ingredients don’t quite fit."
Cyrus previously said she was working on an album of METALLICA covers last October.
A year earlier, Miley performed her version of "Nothing Else Matters" at U.K.'s Glastonbury festival.
Cyrus's rendition of the METALLICA classic — which can be heard below — came five months after drummer Lars Ulrich said that he was "stunned" by her take on TEMPLE OF THE DOG's "Say Hello 2 Heaven" at the "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at the Forum in Los Angeles.
Back in January 2019, Ulrich took to his Instagram to post a photo of him backstage with Cyrus, along with the message: "Still stunned by your next level version of 'Say Hello 2 Heaven' for Chris! Beyond inspiring."
