MILEY CYRUS Is Working On Album Of METALLICA Covers

Miley Cyrus is working on an album of METALLICA covers.

The pop star revealed her latest project during a chat with Interview magazine. Speaking about how she has been spending her downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said: "We've been working on a METALLICA cover album and I'm here working on that. We're so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I've been totally ignited."

Miley previously performed a cover of METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters" at U.K.'s Glastonbury festival in 2019.

Cyrus's rendition of the METALLICA classic — which can be heard below — came five months after drummer Lars Ulrich said that he was "stunned" by her take on TEMPLE OF THE DOG's "Say Hello 2 Heaven" at the "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Back in January 2019, Ulrich took to his Instagram to post a photo of him backstage with Cyrus, along with the message: "Still stunned by your next level version of 'Say Hello 2 Heaven' for Chris! Beyond inspiring."

