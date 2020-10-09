MIKE TRAMP's 'Trampthology' To Include Four New Songs

Former WHITE LION and FREAK OF NATURE singer Mike Tramp will celebrate 25 years as a solo artist with the release of the ultimate best-of album: "Trampthology".

Christmas comes early this year. On December 18, 2020 the all new best-of album "Trampthology" from Tramp will be released on an amazing double gatefold 180-gram vinyl and double CD.

This will be a very special treat for all fans of Tramp, with 16 of the biggest hits from his amazing solo career, four brand new songs, and fresh liner notes.

Tramp comments: "As I started the process of writing songs for my first solo album, 'Capricorn', in late 1995. I was both apprehensive and curious of what the result would be like. For 20 years, I had been part of three bands and a collective songwriting team. But now I was on my own, and writing just for me, no one else. It became a wonderful journey where I both would discover who I am and where I come from, and also what my true inspirations and goals are. Now 25 years and 11 solo albums later. I feel safe and secure knowing that I am my songs and my songs are me. They are a musical scrapbook of the life I have lived and the life I continue living. They are not about paying the rent or alimony; they are a true and confident representation of the man I am."

There will be four brand new tracks on "Trampthology". One of them, titled "Take Me Away", will be released as single on October 23.

"Trampthology" will be released on 180-gram double gatefold black vinyl and double CD by Target Records on December 18, 2020. It will be exclusively available through Targetshop.dk/miketramp and all pre-orders will be delivered with one exclusive postcard.

Track listing:

01. Give It All You Got

02. If I Live Tomorrow

03. More To Life Than This

04. The Road

05. Ain't Done Yet

06. Dead End Ride

07. Maybe Tomorrow

08. Mr. Death

09. Mother

10. Take Me Away

11. Cobblestone Street

12. Trust In Yourself

13. New Day

14. Bow And Obey

15. Every Time

16. Coming Home

17. Lay Down My Life For You

18. Better Off

19. The Way It Was Before

20. I'll Never Be Young Again