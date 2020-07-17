MIKE PORTNOY Teams Up With STU HAMM For Cover Of RUSH's 'YYZ' (Video)

July 17, 2020 0 Comments

MIKE PORTNOY Teams Up With STU HAMM For Cover Of RUSH's 'YYZ' (Video)

Drummer Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO, DREAM THEATER) has teamed up with bassist Stu Hamm, guitarist Paulie Z and keyboardist Walter Ino to record a cover version of the RUSH classic "YYZ", filmed while they were in quarantine. The clip was premiered this past Tuesday (July 14) as part of the David Z Foundation's third annual fundraising campaign.

This past January, Mike Portnoy shot down rumors that he will tour with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson as the replacement for late RUSH drummer Neil Peart.

Mike previously discussed the possibility of a collaboration with Lee and Lifeson during a January 2019 interview with Eric Blair of "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show". At the time, he said: "The reality is, look, those guys are my heroes and Neil as well, obviously. I would do it in a heartbeat if hypothetically it was ever asked. But that being said, in a hypothetical world, if the call ever came, yeah, it would be a dream gig for me. Of course."

When Blair pointed out to Portnoy that a new Lee-Lifeson collaboration would not be called RUSH, making it easier for Mike to just "slip right in there," the drummer said: "Hey, I know the tunes. I've been playing 'em my whole life. In fact, I just did a really cool RUSH tribute. It's a steel drum tribute, with a pan drum orchestra of 50 different steel drummers and myself on drums and guitar and bass, and we recorded a bunch of RUSH songs, but with this 50-piece steel drum orchestra. It was really cool."

In addition to SONS OF APOLLO — whose sophomore album "MMXX" was released in January — Portnoy is currently a member of five other bands — TRANSATLANTIC; THE NEAL MORSE BAND; all-star metal collective METAL ALLEGIANCE; pop/prog supergroup FLYING COLORS; and THE WINERY DOGS.

When Peart's death was first made public on January 10, Lifeson and Lee revealed in a statement that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer three and a half years earlier, just a few months after the band completed its final tour.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).