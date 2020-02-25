MIKE PORTNOY Praises OZZY OSBOURNE's 'Surprisingly Great' New Album 'Ordinary Man'

Former DREAM THEATER and current SONS OF APOLLO drummer Mike Portnoy has praised Ozzy Osbourne's new album, "Ordinary Man", calling it a "surprisingly great" effort with "some seriously poignant introspective life reflections."

Earlier today, Portnoy took to his Instagram to share the "Ordinary Man" album cover and he included the following message: "In all honesty, I haven't checked out a new @ozzyosbourne album in a long time...but I picked this up outta curiosity and I'm very pleasantly surprised! Great to hear @chadsmithofficial @officialduffmckagan @slash @postmalone @eltonjohn & @thisiswatt contributions taking Ozzy to some new places...(actual BEATLES-esque moments!!) But damn...these lyrics...it's pretty obvious where Ozzy's head is these days...these are some seriously poignant introspective life reflections...almost as if he's saying goodbye and this is his swan song (On that note, my only complaint would be the sequencing as that 'Holy For Tonight' should've been the last thing on the album as it's so incredibly climactic and the Posty songs should've been earlier)...but in any case, serious kudos for a surprisingly great album And Ozzy - please get well and hopefully you're not going anywhere any time soon !"

"Ordinary Man" marks Osbourne's first new solo music in almost 10 years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Beyond the core band, "Ordinary Man" features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators, including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and Tom Morello.

The release of "Ordinary Man" was preceded by a trio of new Ozzy classics. Epic rocker and first single "Under The Graveyard" tallied over 15 million streams and 5.3 million YouTube views on the music video. Premiered just last month, the title track and cinematic ballad "Ordinary Man" (featuring Elton John) eclipsed seven million streams. Meanwhile, the metallic burner "Straight To Hell" (featuring Slash) scored 6.9 million streams and 4.2 million YouTube views on the music video.

