MIKE PORTNOY Pays Tribute To SEAN REINERT: 'He Was An Outstanding Drummer And A Really Nice Guy'

Mike Portnoy has paid tribute to Sean Reinert, saying that "he was an outstanding drummer and a really nice guy."
Reinert was found unresponsive at his San Bernardino, California home on Friday night (January 24). According to TMZ, he was transported to a hospital, but after life-saving measures proved ineffective, he was pronounced dead upon arriving. No foul play is suspected at this time. However, an official cause of death is pending an autopsy, which hasn't been conducted yet.
On Saturday, Portnoy tweeted: "Absolutely shocked to hear of the passing of Sean Reinert. I watched him play every single night when CYNIC supported [DREAM THEATER] in 2009 and was always in complete awe. He was an outstanding drummer and a really nice guy. Way too young to leave us...RIP my friend"
Reinert was a founding member of the pioneering progressive metal band CYNIC, along with guitarist/vocalist Paul Masvidal, and he remained in the group until September 2015.
In 1991, Reinert and Masvidal joined the legendary Florida band DEATH to record the "Human" album. After touring with DEATH, they returned to CYNIC.
Reinert played his last shows with CYNIC in September 2015 in Japan.
After his exit from CYNIC, Sean was involved with the Los Angeles progressive rock group PERFECT BEINGS.
Absolutely shocked to hear of the passing of Sean Reinert. I watched him play every single night when Cynic supported DT in 2009 and was always in complete awe. He was an outstanding drummer and a really nice guy. Way too young to leave us...RIP my friend ? pic.twitter.com/kLmYorhcHo
— Mike Portnoy ? (@MikePortnoy) January 25, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).