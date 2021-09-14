MIKE PATTON Cancels All FAITH NO MORE And MR. BUNGLE Fall 2021 Concerts 'Due To Mental Health Reasons'

FAITH NO MORE and MR. BUNGLE have canceled their previously announced fall 2021 performances.

Mike Patton, who sings for both bands, said in a statement: "Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled FAITH NO MORE and MR. BUNGLE dates.

"I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don't feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent.

"I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way."

The other members of FAITH NO MORE issued a separate statement expressing their disappointment about the tour cancelation while also throwing their support behind their bandmate. They wrote: "To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement.

"It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a five-year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write.

"Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heartbreaking to give our crew the news," they continued. "We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us — hoping, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard, and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them.

"And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now.

"Thank you for continuing to believe in us."

Affected dates:

FAITH NO MORE

September 16 - Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

September 18 - Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 21 - Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

September 22 - Newport, KY Ovation Pavilion

September 24 - Kansas City, MO Grinders

September 25 - Indianola, IA Knotfest

October 10 - Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 15 - Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

October 16 - Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

October 18 - Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

October 22 - Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

October 23 - Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

MR. BUNGLE

September 17 - Chicago, IL Radius

September 19 - Chicago, IL Riot Fest

Back in April 2020, Patton told Rolling Stone about his life in quarantine: "Although I am lucky enough to hopefully survive this, I have had an entire year of tours canceled, between different bands, and that certainly does weigh on me, the bands I'm working with, and obviously the fans who may or may not have purchased tickets! So … basically, it sucks. But personally, this lockdown lifestyle is not terribly different from my normal routine, as I'm quite hermetic and private. But sometimes it does resonate deeper — like, when you want to hit a restaurant with family or friends. No. What do we do? We adapt or die."

FAITH NO MORE initially reunited for touring purposes in 2009, 12 years after issuing its previous studio set, "Album Of The Year", and followed that up with 2015's "Sol Invictus".

In May, FAITH NO MORE moved its scheduled summer 2021 European back to the summer of 2022.

MR. BUNGLE recently released "The Night They Came Home" (Ipecac Recordings), the NorCal band's first live album. The 14-song LP, accompanied by a physical-only film release, captured the band's Halloween 2020 livestream event and featured a new live video for "Eracist".

