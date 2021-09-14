MIKE PATTON Cancels All FAITH NO MORE And MR. BUNGLE Fall 2021 Concerts 'Due To Mental Health Reasons'

FAITH NO MORE and MR. BUNGLE have canceled their previously announced fall 2021 performances.
Mike Patton, who sings for both bands, said in a statement: "Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled FAITH NO MORE and MR. BUNGLE dates.
"I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don't feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent.
"I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way."
The other members of FAITH NO MORE issued a separate statement expressing their disappointment about the tour cancelation while also throwing their support behind their bandmate. They wrote: "To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement.
"It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a five-year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write.
"Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heartbreaking to give our crew the news," they continued. "We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us — hoping, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard, and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them.
"And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now.
"Thank you for continuing to believe in us."
Affected dates:
FAITH NO MORE
September 16 - Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
September 18 - Chicago, IL Riot Fest
September 21 - Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
September 22 - Newport, KY Ovation Pavilion
September 24 - Kansas City, MO Grinders
September 25 - Indianola, IA Knotfest
October 10 - Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
October 15 - Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
October 16 - Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
October 18 - Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
October 22 - Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
October 23 - Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
MR. BUNGLE
September 17 - Chicago, IL Radius
September 19 - Chicago, IL Riot Fest
Back in April 2020, Patton told Rolling Stone about his life in quarantine: "Although I am lucky enough to hopefully survive this, I have had an entire year of tours canceled, between different bands, and that certainly does weigh on me, the bands I'm working with, and obviously the fans who may or may not have purchased tickets! So … basically, it sucks. But personally, this lockdown lifestyle is not terribly different from my normal routine, as I'm quite hermetic and private. But sometimes it does resonate deeper — like, when you want to hit a restaurant with family or friends. No. What do we do? We adapt or die."
FAITH NO MORE initially reunited for touring purposes in 2009, 12 years after issuing its previous studio set, "Album Of The Year", and followed that up with 2015's "Sol Invictus".
In May, FAITH NO MORE moved its scheduled summer 2021 European back to the summer of 2022.
MR. BUNGLE recently released "The Night They Came Home" (Ipecac Recordings), the NorCal band's first live album. The 14-song LP, accompanied by a physical-only film release, captured the band's Halloween 2020 livestream event and featured a new live video for "Eracist".
— Faith No More (@FaithNoMore) September 14, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).