MIKE MUIR Explains DAVE LOMBARDO's Absence From SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' Recent Shows

In a new interview with AMFM Magazine, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES frontman Mike Muir discussed the band's current touring lineup, which includes Tye Trujillo, the 17-year-old son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, and drummer Brandon Pertzborn, who has played with BLACK FLAG, Doyle (from MISFITS), HO99O9, Corey Taylor, MARILYN MANSON and LIMP BIZKIT, among others. They are filling in for Roberto "Ra" Díaz and Dave Lombardo, respectively. Speaking about Díaz and Lombardo's absence from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' recent shows, Muir said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When COVID happened, then everything canceled. And one by one, when it was originally [happening] in March, people started to book shows for the fall of 2020 — like they were gonna happen. Then summer [came] and then [fall], and I was going, 'You know what? I don't see any reason to book [when] you don't know what's going on' and stuff. And so when we actually did those shows and the festivals [earlier this year], our bass player was playing with KORN and our drummer plays with the MISFITS and he was doing a thing with MR. BUNGLE, but that got canceled. So we had a situation where we had these shows and we'd be just switching everybody in and out, and so we just decided to get people that could do all the shows. So we had Tye Trujillo, which is Robert Trujillo from METALLICA — he used to play with SUICIDAL — his son's playing with us. So it's cool too, because he has a different perspective, playing songs that his dad did. And he's got his favorites, so he's, like, 'Hey, can we play 'Trip At The Brain'?' I said, 'Yeah, whatever.' And then Brandon, who's playing drums, he filled in for us when Dave was playing with the MISFITS a couple of years ago, and then he got the MARILYN MANSON gig right before a few things happened. Then he got the LIMP BIZKIT gig, and then they canceled their tour. So he's a good friend and an amazing drummer. They have a different perspective: 'Hey, can we play this and that?' It's nice to have that youthful excitement and stuff."

When the younger Trujillo first performed with Muir and his bandmates two years ago, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES praised the musician for "showing what a badass he already is on bass. His youthful enthusiasm was contagious, his bass skills undeniable," the group wrote on social media.

Back in 2019, Lombardo told Drum! magazine that it was a "no-brainer" when Muir asked him to join SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, which — like Lombardo's former band SLAYER — was formed in Los Angeles in 1981. "I've known Mike for many years. I'm a fan, and I love the music," Lombardo explained. "Also, it was a great opportunity for me to venture into the crossover scene; implement some funk grooves, get more swing into my playing. I'm able to dabble in different styles, which is beneficial for any drummer."

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' latest album, "STill Cyco Punk After All These Years", was released in September 2018. The LP was a re-recording and re-imagining of a Cyco Miko (Mike Muir) solo album recorded in 1995, "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)".

Robert Trujillo was first invited to join SUICIDAL TENDENCIES for a European tour in 1989 supporting East Coast thrashers ANTHRAX. While with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, Robert appeared on some of the band's most successful albums: "Lights, Camera, Action" (1990), "The Art Of Rebellion" (1992) and "Still Cyco After All These Years" (1993). During Trujillo's years with SUICIDAL, Muir heard some of Robert's homemade demos and they collaborated on a funkier, more progressive sound under the name INFECTIOUS GROOVES. They produced a number of albums such as "The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move..." (1991), "Sarsippius' Ark" (1993) and "Groove Family Cyco" (1994).

