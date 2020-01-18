MIKE LEVINE Says 'Physical Issues' Will Likely Prevent TRIUMPH From Touring Again

Legendary Canadian rockers TRIUMPH reformed their classic lineup of drummer Gil Moore, guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett and bassist Mike Levine for an invite-only event this past November at MetalWorks studio in Mississauga (a suburb of Toronto), Ontario, Canada. The reunion — which was taped for the forthcoming documentary "Triumph: Lay It On The Line" — stoked discussion whether the band would join the ranks of other veteran rockers for a reunion tour. In a recent interview with Meltdown of the Detroit radio station WRIF, Levine discussed the possibility of a full-blown TRIUMPH comeback. "The answer is probably not," he said. "But you never say never because you don't know. But I think we're all getting on in years a little bit, there's some physical issues that may just not make that possible. Playing three songs, that's okay, we can do that. But playing a dozen songs, I'm not sure that would work on a big stage because we'd all probably fall off the stage or something stupid."

Levine was then asked whether there was a chance that TRIUMPH would record new music. The band hasn't released a studio album since 1992's "Edge Of Excess". "We actually had a discussion about that whether we wanted to go in the studio and waste some time together and see if we can come up with anything," he said. "Yeah, when everybody's calendar has got some open space, we might consider that."

Back in 2016, Moore and Levine reunited with Rik as special guests on the "RES 9" album from Emmett's band RESOLUTION9.

After 20 years apart, Emmett, Levine and Moore played at the 2008 editions of the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma. A DVD of the historic Sweden performance was made available four years later.

Emmett has said in various interviews over the years that he would welcome the chance to play TRIUMPH songs with Moore and Levine again but that those two have been reluctant to commit. "If the carrot was big enough and golden enough, I think it would make Mike and Gil, but especially Gil, do it," Emmett told the QMI Agency back in 2012.