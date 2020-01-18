MIKE LEVINE Says 'Physical Issues' Will Likely Prevent TRIUMPH From Touring Again

January 18, 2020 0 Comments

MIKE LEVINE Says 'Physical Issues' Will Likely Prevent TRIUMPH From Touring Again

Legendary Canadian rockers TRIUMPH reformed their classic lineup of drummer Gil Moore, guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett and bassist Mike Levine for an invite-only event this past November at MetalWorks studio in Mississauga (a suburb of Toronto), Ontario, Canada. The reunion — which was taped for the forthcoming documentary "Triumph: Lay It On The Line" — stoked discussion whether the band would join the ranks of other veteran rockers for a reunion tour. In a recent interview with Meltdown of the Detroit radio station WRIF, Levine discussed the possibility of a full-blown TRIUMPH comeback. "The answer is probably not," he said. "But you never say never because you don't know. But I think we're all getting on in years a little bit, there's some physical issues that may just not make that possible. Playing three songs, that's okay, we can do that. But playing a dozen songs, I'm not sure that would work on a big stage because we'd all probably fall off the stage or something stupid."

Levine was then asked whether there was a chance that TRIUMPH would record new music. The band hasn't released a studio album since 1992's "Edge Of Excess". "We actually had a discussion about that whether we wanted to go in the studio and waste some time together and see if we can come up with anything," he said. "Yeah, when everybody's calendar has got some open space, we might consider that."

Back in 2016, Moore and Levine reunited with Rik as special guests on the "RES 9" album from Emmett's band RESOLUTION9.

After 20 years apart, Emmett, Levine and Moore played at the 2008 editions of the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma. A DVD of the historic Sweden performance was made available four years later.

Emmett has said in various interviews over the years that he would welcome the chance to play TRIUMPH songs with Moore and Levine again but that those two have been reluctant to commit. "If the carrot was big enough and golden enough, I think it would make Mike and Gil, but especially Gil, do it," Emmett told the QMI Agency back in 2012.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).