MICHEL 'AWAY' LANGEVIN: Why Now Is Right Time For VOIVOD To Release Live Album

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators VOIVOD will release a new live album, "Lost Machine - Live", on November 27 via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded in Québec City during the worldwide touring cycle for the band's latest studio LP, "The Wake".

Asked in a new interview with Bandbond why now is the right time to release a VOIVOD live album, drummer Michel "Away" Langevin said (see video below): "For the album 'The Wake', we toured a lot, and we had many plans put aside. Now that we are sort of confined at home, this year was a good year to catch up with these plans. We had shows recorded from last year, when we played festivals here in the province of Quebec, so we released in July an EP with a performance at the Montréal Jazz Fest. And then in November, we will release a full-on show from the Summer Fest in Québec City. So we had the time to mix it and master it and everything. I had time to do the art. We also took the opportunity this summer to work on a VOIVOD movie. We did a couple of videos. And we also sort of synced up with Logic Pro online where we can write a new album. So we try to keep busy as much as we can. Also, we did that online show that went really well, so we're thinking of maybe performing albums — specific albums — in the future. We actually had a world tour planned this year that was postponed to next year, but who knows? So we're trying to cope with the situation. It's the perfect timing to release a live album before the holidays. And then we'll see next year about [a new] studio album."

"Lost Machine - Live" consists of 13 tracks across 74 packed minutes of playing time.

"Lost Machine - Live" will be available as limited CD with O-Card packaging (in its first European pressing), as digital album and as gatefold 2LP on 180-gram vinyl in the following variations and limitations:

* Black vinyl: Unlimited

* Sky Blue vinyl: 100x copies via CM Webshop Europe

* Transparent Magenta vinyl: 200x copies via CM Distro Europe

* Creamy White vinyl: 200x copies via Nuclear Blast

* Deep Blood Red vinyl: 200x copies via Band

* Neon Green vinyl: 200x copies via Band

"Lost Machine - Live" can be pre-ordered in its various editions at this location.

This past summer, VOIVOD released a new three-track 12-inch vinyl and digital EP titled "The End Of Dormancy" via Century Media Records. The EP is centered around a special "Metal Section" version of the title track (off VOIVOD's latest album, "The Wake") with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary songs on this release are exclusive live versions of "The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)" and the group's classic "The Unknown Knows", recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

"The End Of Dormancy" EP comes with artwork by Langevin and is available on 180-fram 12-inch vinyl.

In March 2019, VOIVOD was honored with a Juno Award (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Award) in the "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" category. VOIVOD won the award for "The Wake", which was released in September 2018 via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Recording Studio in Canada. The album's artwork was once again created by Away.

