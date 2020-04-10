MICHAEL WILTON Says 'Promised Land' Is QUEENSRŸCHE's Most Underrated Album

In a recent interview with Greece's Rockpages TV, Michael Wilton was asked to name what he believes is the most underrated QUEENSRŸCHE album. The guitarist said (see video below): "I would have to say… I think [1994's] 'Promised Land', when it came out, it had these great expectations because it was coming off [1990's] 'Empire'. And we kind of did a 180[-degree musical turn] as far as not trying to appease the popular stereotype out there.

"There's a lot of great songs on that album and great musical passages, and I think a lot of them got pushed and shadowed due to the onslaught of the 'Empire' album," he explained.

"Now we like to think that all of our legacy albums hold the test of time."

Last November, Wilton confirmed to Greece's "TV War" that QUEENSRŸCHE has already begin thinking about the follow-up to last year's "The Verdict" album. "Well, the seed has been sown," he said. "The last album [2015's 'Condition Hüman'], we toured four years on it. And I'm getting older, so I'd like to get that time span a little closer. So we'd really like to be recording in the beginning of 2021. So, yeah, I'm pushing the guys: 'Let's go. Let's start getting your phones on record and get any kind of ideas going.' And we'll start building it."

"The Verdict" was released in March 2019 via Century Media Records. The disc was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, ICED EARTH, HATEBREED) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, Washington; Planet-Z in Wilbraham, Massachusetts; and Watershed Studio in Seattle, Washington.

"The Verdict" marked QUEENSRŸCHE's third full-length release with vocalist Todd La Torre, following the departure of original singer Geoff Tate in 2012.

The current QUEENSRŸCHE lineup features two original members, bassist Eddie Jackson and Wilton, along with La Torre and guitarist Parker Lundgren.

QUEENSRŸCHE is scheduled to support the SCORPIONS on the German hard rock legends' Las Vegas residency in July.

