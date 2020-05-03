MICHAEL SWEET Wishes He Could Hire DONALD TRUMP's Press Secretary KAYLEIGH MCENANY To Represent STRYPER

Michael Sweet of openly Christian hard rockers STRYPER says that he would like to see his band represented by President Donald Trump's fourth White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

Earlier today, Sweet shared a photo of McEnany on his personal Facebook page, and he captioned the picture: "All I can say is I wish we could hire this girl to represent @Stryper"

McEnany held her first press briefing on Friday (May 1) and promised reporters that she would never lie. She then proceeded to make questionable claims about Trump's responses to the coronavirus pandemic ("This president has always sided on the side of data") and to allegations of sexual misconduct ("He has always told the truth").

Asked about the president's tweet on Friday that armed protesters who stormed the Michigan Capitol demanding to speak to Governor Gretchen Whitmer were "very good people" and that the governor "should give a little, and put out the fire," McEnany said: "The president was referencing, generally, that in this country, you have a First Amendment right to protest. That's something we all treasure. You have a right to do that, constitutionally, but you must protest within the bounds of the law. He encourages everyone to protest lawfully and also to engage in our social distancing guidelines which we think all Americans should engage in."

McEnany's predecessors, who include Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, had been accused of deliberately misleading the press.

Prior to becoming the White House's newest press secretary, McEnany was a spokeswoman for Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Back in November 2016, Sweet drew criticism from some STRYPER fans for posting a picture of Donald Trump and congratulating the real estate mogul for "working his ass off for the presidency of the United States of America."

In early March, Sweet praised Trump's actions that served to ramp up the federal government's response to the COVID-19 epidemic — even after Trump was criticized by some parts of the media for downplaying fears about COVID-19 or actively spreading misinformation about its repercussions.

