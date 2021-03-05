MICHAEL SWEET Signature Guitar Available From SULLY GUITARS

Builder Jon Sullivan of Sully Guitars has introduced the Michael Sweet signature MS Revolution to the company's model lineup. Designed by Sully Guitars in collaboration with STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet, the MS Revolution will be available in the Conspiracy Series (made in South Korea), with a limited-edition U.S. Custom Series to be offered later in 2021.

Says Sullivan: "Michael joined the Sully Guitars artist family last summer, and we're both very excited to launch the first in the series of Michael Sweet signature models. Many of the guitars he played over his career are iconic and I'm very honored to offer my contribution to that tradition."

Michael adds: "I've worked with a number of guitar companies over the years. Obviously, quality is incredibly important, but even more so, passion and respect is so important. I believe that Sully makes the best guitars available today, and he's an amazing guy with a passion for building like no other. That's why I'm honored to work with Sully Guitars and to be a Sully artist. I couldn't be more excited about the launch of the MS line, starting with the MS Revolution."

The Sully Guitars Conspiracy Series MS Revolution is a set-neck instrument with a 25.5" scale length, mahogany body with a radiused top, mahogany neck with 24 medium jumbo stainless steel frets, ebony fretboard with a 12-16" compound radius, "hollow block" inlays, hipshot locking tuners, bridge configurations of Tone Pros tune-o-matic/string through the body or FU-2 locking tremolo from FU-Tone (complete with L-shaped brass block, titanium saddle inserts, noiseless springs, brass spring claw/screws, and a trem stopper). The electronics feature Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, volume and tone control with a push-pull coil split, and a three way toggle switch. Naturally, the yellow and black graphic completes the look. The guitar ships in a custom, form fit hard shell case.

The guitars are available for pre-order at sullyguitars.com with an expected availability this summer. Pricing begins at $1499 USD.

Sully Guitars artists also include Stevie D (BUCKCHERRY), Roman Surman (WEDNESDAY 13), Wednesday 13, Andee Blacksugar (KMFDM, BLACK SUGAR TRANSMISSION), Dee J Nelson (DEATH POP RADIO, solo artist, Doug Marks ("Metal Method" instructor), Perfecto De Castro (solo artist, Arnel Pineda, Rivermaya), Adam Nañez (solo artist), Caitlin Montclare (MONTE), Rodrigo Burotto (solo artist), Zaria (solo artist), Greg Marra (solo artist, Plenty Heavy), Christian Dryden (The Ritualists), Justin Hold (Stareview, Dropsy), Brett Aveni (solo artist) and Shane Lively (VII).