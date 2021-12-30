MICHAEL SWEET Completes Work On Music For New STRYPER Album: 'It May Very Well Be Our Best Yet'

Michael Sweet of openly Christian hard rockers STRYPER has completed the songwriting process for the band's upcoming album. The follow-up to last year's "Even The Devil Believes" will once again be recorded at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Earlier today, the 58-year-old guitarist/vocalist posted the following update on his social media: "I'm happy to say that all the songs (music) for the new STRYPER album are complete. I started work on everything 2 weeks after my eye surgery (once I could lift my head) so it's taken a little longer than usual (3 weeks) and also due to the holidays. Of course we will fine tune them once we get together for rehearsal. Usually we rehearse at my house and then we head to Spirithouse to record. This time around we'll be rehearsing at Spirithouse and we'll be working though a few songs at a time and then tracking them once the band learns them. Very different yet most likely very effective.

"What do the songs sound like? Killer!" he continued. "Lots of riffs, grooves, up tempo and mid tempo and everything has a great feel to it. I've only sent music to the guys so they haven't heard any melodies yet but the melodies are strong and powerful.

"It's always a little strange talking about your own music but I can say that I'm really excited about the direction of this album! I know you will be too. We've tuned down to D so the tuning makes it all sound a little fatter and heavier. There are a few songs with the low E string dropped down another step (C) so those songs have a bit more meat and potato's as well;-) There are a few ballads but they're not your typical 'piano' or 'acoustic' ballads. They're heavy as well and definitely guitar driven.

"Even though there have been obstacles along the way, this album really has shaped up to be an amazing piece of work," Sweet added. "We're a long way out but man, I can't wait for all of you to hear this!! It may very well be our best yet".

Last March, STRYPER and Frontiers Music Srl announced that they have extended their working relationship for the release of more new studio albums together.

STRYPER and Frontiers originally joined forces in 2013 for the release of "Second Coming", an album comprised of new recordings of 14 songs from the band's early years, as well as two brand new songs. What followed has been a string of critically and commercially successful studio albums, including "No More Hell To Pay" (2013), "Fallen" (2015), "God Damn Evil" (2018) and "Even The Devil Believes" (2020). Additionally, a live album and long-form video, "Live At The Whisky" (2014) was made available. Every one of the albums released on Frontiers in the past eight years has successfully charted on the Billboard 200 chart and topped the Hot 100, Rock, Hard Rock, Current and Christian Music album charts.

STRYPER is one of the most well-known metal bands to emerge from the fertile '80s metal renaissance over three decades ago. The band first landed on the global scene in 1984 and and is responsible for such classic '80s metal albums as "Soldiers Under Command", "To Hell With The Devil" and "In God We Trust" and hit singles/videos such as "Calling On You", "Free" and "Honestly". To date, the band has sold upwards of eight million records worldwide and is a Dove Award winner and Grammy nominee. STRYPER was also the first band to have two songs in MTV's "Top 10 Video Countdown" simultaneously.

After being on a hiatus for much of the '90s, STRYPER returned stronger than ever in the early 21st century. Musically, the band has progressed and grown their fan base steadily and continuously, being one of the few "classic" metal bands of the '80s that managed to keep themselves front and center thanks to the consistency of their musical output.

Michael is joined in STRYPER by his brother Robert Sweet (drums), Oz Fox (guitars) and Perry Richardson (bass).

