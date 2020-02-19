MICHAEL SWEET And TONY HARNELL To Team Up For 'Tour 1987' In May

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet and former TNT singer Tony Harnell will join forces for the "Tour 1987" in May.

Sweet said: "I'm excited to officially announce that I'm going on tour this spring, full-band electric, with my good friend Tony Harnell, and special guest Moriah Formica! Our first round of dates are listed below. More dates to come...."

Tour dates:

May 14 - Charlotte, NC - Amos'
May 15 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theater
May 16 - Rocky Mount, VA - The Harvester
May 20 - Niagara Falls, NY - Evening Star Concert Hall
May 22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
May 23 - New Bedford, MA - The Greasy Luck
May 24 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
May 26 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
May 28 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
May 29 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge
May 30 - Versailes, OH - BMI Speedway

Sweet previously called Tony "truly one of the most underrated singers of all time." He added: "He's always been one of my favorites and is an incredibly nice, humble guy to boot."

Sweet's tenth solo LP, aptly titled "Ten", was released last October via Rat Pak Records in North America and Frontiers Music Srl in Europe. The follow-up to 2016's "One Sided War" features an all-star guest lineup that includes Jeff Loomis of ARCH ENEMY, Todd La Torre of QUEENSRŸCHE, Andy James, Tracii Guns of L.A. GUNS, Rich Ward of FOZZY, Joel Hoekstra of WHITESNAKE, Gus G. of FIREWIND, Howie Simon, Ethan Brosh, Marzi Montazeri of EXHORDER, Will Hunt of EVANESCENCE , John O'Boyle, Mike Kerr and Ian Raposa of FIRSTBOURNE and more.

