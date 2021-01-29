MICHAEL SCHENKER Releases Music Video For His Version Of SCORPIONS' 'In Search Of The Peace Of Mind'

Michael Schenker has just released a new MSG (MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP) album, "Immortal", via Nuclear Blast. The effort contains Michael's version of the SCORPIONS song "In Search Of The Peace Of Mind", which originally appeared on the band's 1972 album "Lonesome Crow".

The official music video for MSG's version of "In Search Of The Peace Of Mind" can be seen below.

Says Michael: "'In Search Of The Peace Of Mind' had to be my 50th-anniversary celebration song. It means so much to me, because it was my very first musical composition I wrote at the age of 15. And it was also the first song I had ever put on a record, also at the age of 15. In addition, this song from the original 'Lonesome Crow' SCORPIONS album, the very first album the SCORPIONS had ever recorded, has a solo on it that that was so perfect I would never change a note in 1000 years. I have no idea where it came from, alongside the other solos on 'Lonesome Crow', where you can hear that I am an amateur, young and developing as a kid. But this lead break came from somewhere else. I have no idea how it happened.

"I wanted to re-record this song for 'Immortal', making it an epic, and put an additional long solo on the end of the song, which turned out so amazing. The sound describes my 50-year journey expressed on lead guitar. Again, it ended up so amazing, like an inner conversation throughout my life — questions and answers; making choices expressed on lead guitar.

"With Gary Barden, Ronnie Romero, Robin McAuley and Doogie White making a contribution to my 50th anniversary, it turned out complete. Not to forget the amazing contribution of Simon Phillips on drums, Barry Sparks on bass, as well as Steve Mann on keyboards. Fantastic.

"This is the fourth single for 'Immortal' — 50th anniversary of Michael Schenker."

"Immortal" track listing:

01. Drilled To Kill

02. Don't Die On Me Now

03. Knight Of The Dead

04. After The Rain

05. Devil's Daughter

06. Sail The Darkness

07. The Queen Of Thorns And Roses

08. Come On Over

09. Sangria Morte

10. In Search Of The Peace Of Mind

"Immortal" was predominantly recorded at the Kidroom Studio in Germany, with Michael's longtime partner Michael Voss, who co-produced the album and also sings on two tracks.

"It is always a pleasure to work with Michael Voss, who works around the clock and is a phenomenal musician and producer," Schenker says. "He was composing the melody and lyrics for a power ballad I had written the music for, and he ended up singing along. It turned out so amazing, I did not think anyone else could have done a better job for this song. Truly great."

"Immortal" continues the tradition of the previous two MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST records "Resurrection" and "Revelation" and features a big list of friends and guests. The album's main vocalist is the Chilean-born talent Ronnie Romero (RAINBOW), along with Michael Voss (MAD MAX), Scheepers and Joe Lynn Turner (ex-DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW) singing on two tracks each. Besides Michael Schenker himself, the album was recorded with Steve Mann (keyboards), Barry Sparks (bass, DOKKEN), as well as the three drummers, Bodo Schopf, Simon Philipps (ex-TOTO) and Brian Tichy (ex-WHITESNAKE).

"Brian was thrilled to be part of it," Schenker says. "He is a master of groove and ended up playing on six songs. I could not believe it: This man is something else. He is a true natural and very original. With his input, it made the album very solid and complete. So guess what — I am very happy."

The newest addition to the record is keyboard player Derek Sherinian (BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, SONS OF APOLLO, DREAM THEATER), who plays on the album's opening track, featuring German power machine Ralf Scheepers on vocals. "Derek and myself trading solos, it sounds unexpected and beyond my expectation," Michael says. "Absolutely fantastic!"

The limited first edition of this MSG album features another unique extra. "We have the MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST 'Bang Your Head' Blu-ray, recorded during our headline show in Balingen, Germany two years ago: unfixed, raw, pure and great!" Michael says. "There's a couple of small mistakes, but because the show and recording went so well, I decided to keep it the way it went on the night. It's live, magic and pure."

