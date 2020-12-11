MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP Releases Music Video For New Power Ballad 'After The Rain'

Michael Schenker will release a new MSG (MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP) album "Immortal", on January 29, 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The album title is a perfect statement describing Schenker's legacy and to celebrate his 50th anniversary as a musician. Today, the band has released the official music video for its new power ballad "After The Rain".

Schenker said: "The song 'After The Rain' was coming out of the blue. A power ballad I have never done before. Michael Voss wrote some lyrics and vocal melodies, after I had put down my musically composition on backing track for this song. The next morning, Michael Voss played me what he had sang to it, and I said, 'This is so beautiful, only you can sing this song.' And it turned out amazing."

Added Voss: "This is an outstanding mellow-tuned power ballad with some unique Michael Schenker clean picking guitar style. When I first listened to Michael's rough sketches, I was singing a kinda 'lala' melody that automatically drove me into the line, 'Say have you been lonely.' From there, I felt it must deal about a sad loss and a departure of a big love... but there will be sun and light... after the rain."

"Immortal" track listing:

01. Drilled To Kill

02. Don't Die On Me Now

03. Knight Of The Dead

04. After The Rain

05. Devil's Daughter

06. Sail The Darkness

07. The Queen Of Thorns And Roses

08. Come On Over

09. Sangria Morte

10. In Search Of The Peace Of Mind

"Immortal" was predominantly recorded at the Kidroom Studio in Germany, with Michael's long time partner Michael Voss, who co-produced the album and also sings on two tracks.

"It is always a pleasure to work with Michael Voss, who works around the clock and is a phenomenal musician and producer," Schenker says. "He was composing the melody and lyrics for a power ballad I had written the music for, and he ended up singing along. It turned out so amazing, I did not think anyone else could have done a better job for this song. Truly great."

"Immortal" will continue the tradition of the previous two MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST records "Resurrection" and "Revelation" and feature a big list of friends and guests. The album's main vocalist will be uprising Chilean-born talent Ronnie Romero (RAINBOW), along with Michael Voss (MAD MAX), Scheepers and Joe Lynn Turner (ex-DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW) singing on two tracks each. Besides Michael Schenker himself, the album was recorded with Steve Mann (keyboards), Barry Sparks (bass, DOKKEN), as well as the three drummers, Bodo Schopf, Simon Philipps (ex-TOTO) and Brian Tichy (ex-WHITESNAKE).

"Brian was thrilled to be part of it," Schenker says. "He is a master of groove and ended up playing on six songs. I could not believe it: This man is something else. He is a true natural and very original. With his input, it made the album very solid and complete. So guess what — I am very happy."

The newest addition to the record is keyboard player Derek Sherinian (BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, SONS OF APOLLO, DREAM THEATER), who plays on the album's opening track, featuring German power machine Ralf Scheepers on vocals. "Derek and myself trading solos, it sounds unexpected and beyond my expectation," Michael says. "Absolutely fantastic!"

"Immortal" will feature ten tracks, including the magnum opus "In Search Of The Peace Of Mind".

"I wrote this song when I was 15 years old," Michael says. "It was my first-ever written piece of music which I recorded with SCORPIONS on our first studio album, 'Lonesome Crow', in 1970, getting released in 1972 — when I had already left SCORPIONS to join the British rock band UFO in June of 1972 — when I was 17. We re-recorded this song for my 50th anniversary as a celebration and it turned out to be an epic; with an extra extension at the end of the song, which turned out absolutely fantastic with Simon Phillips on drums, doing his usual amazing stuff." The result is a true highlight and features even more surprises. "Gary Barden sings the first verse, continued by Ronnie Romero — and in the end, we have Ronnie, Doogie White and Robin McAuley screaming their heads off, as a tribute to my 50th anniversary," Michael says. "Absolute amazing. Thanks to the guys for doing this!"

The limited first edition of this upcoming MSG album will feature another unique extra. "We have the MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST 'Bang Your Head' Blu-ray, recorded during our headline show in Balingen, Germany two years ago: unfixed, raw, pure and great!" Michael says. "There's a couple of small mistakes, but because the show and recording went so well, I decided to keep it the way it went on the night. It's live, magic and pure."

