MICHAEL SCHENKER: EDDIE VAN HALEN Was 'A Complete, Fantastic, All-Around Amazing Guitarist'

Michael Schenker has paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on Tuesday (October 6) at the age of 65. The legendary VAN HALEN guitarist died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

Schenker wrote on social media: "Hi Eddie,

"You were the BEST of our generation. I am so sorry you have gone.

My condolences to your loved ones.

"I miss you, but like my partner said to me: 'You have gone to a better place.'

"Rest In Peace, my friend!

"I will always remember and treasure when we met in Germany in the late '70's when I came with the SCORPIONS to see your show. Can't never forget the lovely times we spend together in your dressing room.

"My highest respect for your incredible guitar playing, sound, melodies, your sense of rhythm, your amazing entertaining abilities and everything else. You were a complete, fantastic, all round amazing guitarist.

"God bless you and keep you in good care."

Eddie died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

The guitarist was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had tongue surgery. He was later battling throat cancer and reportedly had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany.

