MICHAEL ANTHONY: CHICKENFOOT Will 'Definitely' Play Again

Michael Anthony says that CHICKENFOOT will "definitely" reunite for more live shows and possible new music.

The supergroup, which features the ex-VAN HALEN bassist, alongside legendary guitarist Joe Satriani, former VAN HALEN singer Sammy Hagar and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith, has been largely inactive since 2012 when it toured with Kenny Aronoff on drums due to Smith's busy schedule with his main band.

In 2018, CHICKENFOOT reunited at the Fillmore in San Francisco during the fifth annual "Acoustic-4-A-Cure" benefit concert. The even marked the band's first performance together in just over two years.

Asked in a new interview with Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA if there are any plans for CHICKENFOOT to play again, Anthony said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think there'll definitely be some kind of CHICKENFOOT [activity] in the future. Sammy and I, we talk about it all the time, and I text with Joe and Chad all the time, if we're not speaking. And I know Joe really wants to do it."

Michael, who has spent most of the last few years playing with Sammy in THE CIRCLE, continued: "It's kind of funny, 'cause we start doing THE CIRCLE thing, and Sammy gets all enamored with THE CIRCLE. He's all, 'Oh, yeah. It's THE CIRCLE this and that.' But you never know. He might wake up tomorrow and go, 'Oh my God. CHICKENFOOT — let's do a CHICKENFOOT gig.'

"I definitely think that CHICKENFOOT will do something else," Anthony reiterated. "Whether we'll record another album, which would be great — I'd love to do that. But I'd love to just together and even just do some shows — do a bunch of shows with those guys. 'Cause that's actually some of the best times I've ever had on the road. Believe me — touring with Chad Smith is like touring with no other… Even hanging out with Chad since he's been sober, he's still crazier than some of the most crazy people I know.

"But we definitely have a great time. And I definitely feel that we'll [get together], if not to record some new stuff, hopefully in the near future to at least get together and play some shows together."

Two years ago, Joe told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station that "the door is always open" for CHICKENFOOT to play again, "because there's a true connection between the four of us, and we'd all do it in a second."

In March 2017, CHICKENFOOT released "Divine Termination", its first new tune in five years, on "Best + Live", the band's first-ever best-of collection.

CHICKENFOOT's most recent album of all-new material was "Chickenfoot III", the band's second LP, issued in 2011.

