METTAL MAFFIA Keyboardist And Two-Time 'America's Got Talent' Contestant JAY JAY PHILLIPS Dies After Battle With COVID-19

Jay Jay Phillips, the METTAL MAFFIA keyboardist who appeared on the reality competition show "America's Got Talent" has died. He was only 30 years old.
According to TMZ, Phillips passed after a battle with COVID-19 over Thanksgiving and that he had yet to be vaccinated.
METTAL MAFFIA announced Phillips's passing in a social media post. The band wrote: "It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks. It still doesn't feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss. We miss you brother, every second of every minute, of every day. Thank you for teaching us all to laugh a little more. Rock in Paradise."
Seph Lawless, a close friend of Phillips, told The Wrap that Jay Jay was battling the COVID-19 virus over Thanksgiving, and that his girlfriend had found him unresponsive "in the fetal position" in bed.
"He was battling covid like so many quietly at home the only difference was his soul was larger than most and so we all knew he was struggling," Lawless wrote in an e-mail to the site, adding that the musician was allegedly unvaccinated.
Phillips reportedly lived outside of Cleveland with his father, who is now hospitalized and on a ventilator.
Jay Jay first appeared on Season 4 of "America's Got Talent" in 2019 as a keyboardist act, but was eliminated early on. He came back on the show for Season 12 in 2017, before being let go before the quarterfinals.
METTAL MAFFIA has released five albums as a hybrid metal group.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).