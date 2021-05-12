'Metalocalypse' Original Movie Greenlit By ADULT SWIM

Adult Swim announced today it will produce a new original movie based on the hit original series "Metalocalypse". The movie will be released globally on Blu-ray/DVD and on digital transactional video on demand (TVOD) and electronic sell through (EST) for a 90-day exclusive window, followed by premieres on HBO Max and Adult Swim.

"Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

"Metalocalypse" was one of the first original productions to air on Adult Swim. "Metalocalypse" first aired on Adult Swim in 2003 and ran for four seasons, ending with the half-hour special "The Doomstar Requeim" in 2013. During its run, series creator Brendan Small also produced four albums by the show's fictional band DETHKLOK, which have sold one million album-equivalents. "The Dethalbum" was released in September 2007 and debuted at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"Metalocalypse" movie synopsis: "The power-hungry Tribunal unveils their secret and deadly 'Falconback Project' as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth's atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of DETHKLOK. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can DETHKLOK choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?"

The new movie is created by Small and Tommy Blancha. The movie soundtrack will be released on WaterTower Music.

Adult Swim, launched in 2001, is WarnerMedia's No. 1 brand for young adults offering original and acquired animated and live-action series. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel, and also available through HBO Max, Adult Swim is basic cable's No. 1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49, and is seen in 94 million U.S. home, reaching over 40 million viewers via HBO Max.