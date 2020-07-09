METALLICA's 'The Shortest Straw' Covered By CHRIS KAEL, MIKE PORTNOY, PHIL DEMMEL And DOC COYLE (Video)

Chris Kael (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) recently teamed up with Chris Ojeda (BYZANTINE), Doc Coyle (BAD WOLVES), Phil Demmel (VIO-LENCE, MACHINE HEAD) and Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO, ex-DREAM THEATER) to record a quarantine cover version of METALLICA's "The Shortest Straw".

Kael uploaded video of the performance to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "My buddy Chris Ojeda from BYZANTINE reached out to see if I wanted to do a quarantine jam with him, Doc Coyle (BAD WOLVES) and Phil Demmel a couple of weeks ago. When I heard it was 'Shortest Straw' from METALLICA off of the #AndJusticeForAll record, I jumped at the opportunity to throw bass on a track which, up until now, has been notoriously missing the bass guitar! He still needed a drummer for the jam; so, I reached out to Mike Portnoy who graciously lent his talents to the jam.

"HUGE thanks to Wombat for putting each of our video performances together. Thanks to John Gasper for mixing this jam for us. And, massive thanks to Tristan Hardin of The Hideout in Las Vegas for his engineering and mastering skills on this one. And, most of all, thanks to each of you for checking this video out.

"With everything going on in this world today, it was my hope in doing this video to give each of you a brief moment to get away from it all if even just for a bit. Worked out even better seeing that we were able to take you away for a full 6:30 on a classic, LONG METALLICA song! We love you all and appreciate your support of us and for each of our bands. Enjoy! #ShitYesSon"

