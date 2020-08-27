METALLICA's Streaming Concert Series Raises More Than $100,000 For 'All Within My Hands' Foundation

METALLICA has raised more than $100,000 from its #MetallicaMondays streaming concert series for its All Within My Hands foundation.

METALLICA launched the free weekly series at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to provide "live" entertainment to their fans as the concert industry shut down. After more than five months of sharing full performances spanning the band's entire career — from 1983 through 2019 — METALLICA closed out the series this past Monday with a 2017 show from Mexico City.

"When METALLICA started the weekly #MetallicaMondays concert streaming series, they set out to provide something to maybe help fans get through quarantine; a bit of entertainment, a weekly event to bond over with friends and family, a minor distraction to go with dinner on Mondays," reads a statement on the All Within My Hands web site. "The idea was to try to help out our friends worldwide in their own rock-n-roll way. But when it comes to helping, All Within My Hands is all about giving back to those who need it most. This Foundation is close to our hearts for many reasons, but what really continues to inspire all of us, is how YOU have kept it close to your hearts.

"Throughout these #MetallicaMondays, the band paired the concerts with fundraisers. It seemed like a way we could bond together to support so many hurting from the effects of the pandemic with the plan to make modest donations to Feeding America and Direct Relief. What we didn't know then was that the need for a major response was ahead of us, or that AWMH would eventually contribute $645k to COVID relief efforts!

"Over the course of 23 weeks, you have totally blown us away. YOU RAISED OVER $100,000 FOR AWMH! At the core of All Within My Hands is the same value at the core of METALLICA: we are stronger together. When the METALLICA Family activates for a cause, you help us make a sustainable impact in a way that four people simply can't make on their own. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you and HELL YEAH for your involvement in our desire to make the world a better place."

If you missed any of the shows or you would simply like to relive them, you can watch them on demand on METALLICA's YouTube channel.

Earlier this week, METALLICA announced a limited-edition "tour" T-shirt to commemorate #MetallicaMondays. The shirts, which lists all of the weekly streams on its back, was made available for five days only at the band's web site.

METALLICA will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with a full set showing August 29 at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. The show was shot specially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band's Northern California headquarters and was subsequently edited and mixed by METALLICA's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible. The concert, the band's first show in nearly a year, will feature material from throughout their near-four-decade career and provide METALLICA fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience.

In early May, the four members of METALLICA overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Blackened", with each member separated in his own home. The split-screen video was posted to the band's social media channels.

METALLICA has been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that frontman James Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.

In March, METALLICA announced that its South American tour, which was originally planned for April, has been postponed until December. In addition, the band's appearances at five Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festivals in May, September and October have been canceled: Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Louder Than Life in Louisville and Aftershock in Sacramento.