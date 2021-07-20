METALLICA's 'Scholars Initiative' Expands Into Nine New Schools

Following a competitive selection process conducted by METALLICA's All Within My Hands (AWMH) foundation and its partners at American Association Of Community Colleges (AACC), nine new schools will receive $100,000 to transform the future of students in their communities. This work is highlighted at a global level by leveraging the influence of METALLICA, who continue to speak out about the dignity of professional trades and community colleges as a means to prepare students for the workforce. To date, the Foundation has provided $4.1 million in grants to career and technical education programs.

The Metallica Scholars initiative is now in its third year and has fundamentally improved the earning potential for students who become Metallica Scholars. Each school intends to prioritize students interested in the skilled trades and those reconnecting to advanced manufacturing careers. Metallica Scholars will be showcased to promote varying skilled trade pathways as a means to economic development.

Dr. Edward Frank, executive director of All Within My Hands, said: "The Foundation and the band pay attention and follow these programs and students, and there is no doubt that lives have been changed. What makes this work so unique is that, in addition to supporting students directly, our goal is not just to change individual lives, it is to unabashedly promote the trades as meaningful and well-paying career pathways. We are not afraid to be loud nor to dig in on things we believe in, and we believe in these students."

Added AACC's Jen Worth, senior vice president, Workforce And Economic Development: "As the country recovers from the pandemic, career and technical education is essential to rebuilding communities and the resilience of America. From the first year, AACC has been honored to design and conduct this important work on behalf of All Within My Hands and AACC's member colleges."

Latest "Metallica Scholars initiative additions:

* Northwest-Shoals Community College, Muscle Shoals, Alabama

* Pima County Community College, Tucson, Arizona

* Hartnell College, Salinas, California

* Victor Valley College, Victorville, California

* Clinton Community College, Clinton, Iowa

* Central Community College, Grand Island, Nebraska

* Columbia Gorge Community College, The Dalles, Oregon

* Northern Virginia Community College, Annandale, Virginia

* West Virginia University Parkersburg, Parkersburg, West Virginia

Said METALLICA frontman James Hetfield: "As a touring entity, we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path. From electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety, logistical organizers. And that just scratches the surface. Those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible. We are passionate and grateful to these trades and tradespeople."

To learn more about the Metallica Scholars initiative, please visit AllWithinMyHands.org/Metallica-Scholars.