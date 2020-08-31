METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO Says 'Maybe There'll Be Another Performance Or Two' Amid Pandemic: 'There Are Things In The Works'

Robert Trujillo has told The Oakland Press that he and his METALLICA bandmates are looking forward to doing more stuff together, just days after they broadcast a show to hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada, as part of the "Encore Drive-In Nights" series.

"Obviously these are crazy times, and it takes a lot to take that first step, and I feel like we've done that," the bassist said. "We have some ideas about how we want to pursue making music together. We're going to put something together and it's going to be exciting musically, and maybe there'll be another performance or two — not exactly sure when or how or what, but there are things in the works.

"We'll get through this stuff now and start figuring out what's our next step towards creativity," he added. "[The possibilities] go on and on and on. That's kind of where we're at."

METALLICA's drive-in concert was shot specially for the "Encore Drive-In Nights" series and was subsequently edited and mixed by the band's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible.

Earlier this month, METALLICA took part in an interview and short performance on "The Howard Stern Show".

In early May, the four members of METALLICA overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Blackened", with each member separated in his own home. The split-screen video was posted to the band's social media channels.

METALLICA has been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that frontman James Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.

In March, METALLICA announced that its South American tour, which was originally planned for April, has been postponed until December. In addition, the band's appearances at five Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festivals in May, September and October have been canceled: Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Louder Than Life in Louisville and Aftershock in Sacramento.

