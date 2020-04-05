METALLICA's 'Now That We're Dead' Used As THE UNDERTAKER's Entrance Theme At 'WrestleMania 36'

METALLICA's "Now That We're Dead" served as the entrance and exit theme for WWE wrestler The Undertaker during his match last night (Saturday, April 4) against AJ Styles at "WrestleMania 36".
METALLICA was apparently thrilled by the inclusion, tweeting out after the event: "The legacy continues. @WWE superstar The @Undertaker walked out to 'Now That We're Dead' on @WWENetwork!"
For the first time in WWE history, "WrestleMania" is being held over two nights in front of an empty arena, with most of the show taped in advance due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.
METALLICA has history with WWE and "WrestleMania", with "For Whom The Bell Tolls" having accompanied Triple H on his entrance to the ring at "WrestleMania XXVII".
"Now That We're Dead" is taken from METALLICA's latest album, "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 album chart in November 2016, selling 291,000 copies in its first week of release.
The official "Now That We're Dead" video was directed by the Brooklyn-based high-art photography duo Herring and Herring, who photographed METALLICA for the "Hadwired… To Self-Destruct" album package, and also helmed videos for "Halo On Fire" and "Am I Savage?"
"Now That We're Dead" sees METALLICA frontman James Hetfield singing of someone whose lover has died, and he is looking forward to them being reunited in the afterlife.
When METALLICA started tracking the song, they found they were overthinking it and were forced to use one of the pre-production rehearsal takes. Drummer Lars Ulrich explained to Rolling Stone: "With 'Now That We're Dead', we recorded it and everything kept getting tighter and precise, and all of a sudden you go, wait a minute, I think we just beat all the life out of this thing. [Laughs] We went back and listened to the pre-production floor takes — almost like the last rehearsals — and it's like, 'Hey, wait a minute. There's a completely different vibe there. It sounds like a living, breathing entity rather than something put together by a drill sergeant.' [Laughs] So we went with a version that was a little bit looser."
The legacy continues. @WWE superstar The @Undertaker walked out to “Now That We’re Dead” on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/mC4hCGLpOm
— Metallica (@Metallica) April 5, 2020
