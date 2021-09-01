METALLICA's limited-run SiriusXM channel Mandatory Metallica is back.

Says METALLICA: "Our friends at SiriusXM have invited us back as Mandatory Metallica returns with music and content we have curated, especially for this occasion! They'll also be helping us celebrate the upcoming reissue of The Black Album and release of 'The Metallica Blacklist', both out next week.

"Today the channel kicks off a three-week run on the radio side, while you'll be able to stream Mandatory Metallica on the SXM App through the end of the year. We'll be taking over SiriusXM's Liquid Metal Channel 40 from September 1st through 15th and then move over to Channel 104 through September 22nd.

"There's something for everyone on Mandatory Metallica, as we feature music spanning our entire catalog, including live concert performances and rare tracks. We'll be on air talking about our music, playing some of our favorite artists, telling some personal stories, and more. You'll also hear songs and commentary from some of the artists who contributed to 'The Metallica Blacklist'.

"Stay tuned to Mandatory Metallica throughout the day, whether you listen in the car or on mobile. The channel will be airing THREE concerts each day — one at 12 pm ET, 6 pm ET, and midnight ET — spanning more than four decades of music from the '80s through the WorldWired Tour.

"Not a subscriber? No problem! You can sign up for a free 3-month trial today. Discover the many ways you can now enjoy SiriusXM at SiriusXM.com."

Mandatory Metallica was originally launched in 2009 to coincide with the band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. Its 1991 release not only gave METALLICA its first No. 1 album in no fewer than 10 countries, including a four-week run at No. 1 in the U.S., its unrelenting series of singles — "Enter Sandman", "The Unforgiven", "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam" and "Sad But True" — fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status. The album's reception from the press was similarly charged, building over the years from the top 10 of the 1991 Village Voice Pazz & Jop national critics poll to becoming a constant presence in the likes of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time. The album's impact and relevance continue to grow — as proven by one indisputable fact: The Black Album remains unchallenged as the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen SoundScan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 30 years.

To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the Grammy-winning, 16-times-platinum-certified Black Album is receiving its definitive re-release on September 10 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, The Black Album remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3 CD expanded edition, digital, and limited-edition deluxe box set (containing the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a METALLICA lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).