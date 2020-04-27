METALLICA's LARS ULRICH To Join SALESFORCE CEO For Livestreamed 'Fireside Chat'

On Tuesday, April 28 at 10 a.m. PT, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich will join Marc Benioff for an installment of the Salesforce CEO's livestreamed fireside chat series to discuss how he and his bandmates are staying connected and giving back through their All Within My Hands non-profit foundation.
METALLICA has been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that frontman James Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.
Hetfield made his first major public appearance since entering rehab on January 30, when an exhibit featuring 10 of his classic custom cars opened at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
Last month, METALLICA announced that its South American tour, which was originally planned for April, has been postponed until December. In addition, the band's appearances at four Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festivals in May and September have been canceled: Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Sonic Temple in Columbus and Louder Than Life in Louisville.
All Within My Hands was launched in 2017 to help creating sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.
In its first six months of operation, the Foundation donated more than $750,000 to local food banks around the world — a practice the band and the Foundation continued on METALLICA's recent North American and European tours. They've donated at least $10,000 to local food banks in every city and met dedicated people who focus their daily lives on helping others.
The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.
On Tuesday, April 28 at 10AM PT, @larsulrich will be joining @Salesforce CEO, Marc @Benioff, for an installment of his live streamed fireside chat series to discuss how we're staying connected & giving back through @AWMHFoundation. #LeadingThroughChange #AWMH #MetallicaGivesBack pic.twitter.com/q4WQlccgeh
— Metallica (@Metallica) April 27, 2020
