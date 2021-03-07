METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Pokes Fun At His Receding Hairline

METALLICA's Lars Ulrich has poked fun at his receding hairline while sharing a new photo on Instagram.
Late Saturday night, the drummer posted what appears to be a selfie of him scuba diving, and he included the following caption: "Mega Danish forehead still shines bright at 50 feet under water..."
Back in 2013, Ulrich said that he didn't mind people filming his diminishing hair. While discussing METALLICA's warts-and-all documentary film "Some Kind Of Monster", which was released in 2004, Lars said: "There was always this open door kind of thing. So, if the door's open, its wide open so come in and be part of it, warts and all. Film away and we have nothing to hide, the receding hairlines and everything else, it's all part and parcel of the package, It's the way we do things around here and we're proud of that. It's not like, this is what we do when we are METALLICA, and this is what we do when we're not METALLICA. There's not multiple personalities, or multiple worlds or whatever."
Last week, METALLICA celebrated the 35th anniversary of its classic third album, "Master Of Puppets", by performing the song "Battery" on an episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert".
In January, Ulrich told Classic Rock that METALLICA was making "glacial" progress on the follow-up to 2016's "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct" album. Two months earlier, Ulrich said in an interview with Rolling Stone that METALLICA was nearly a month into "some pretty serious writing" sessions for its next studio album. That same month, Lars told Kara Swisher at the CNBC Evolve Summit that he and his METALLICA bandmates have been working on new music for "the last six [to] eight weeks virtually." But he admitted that they have encountered a myriad of technical issues which have slowed their progress.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).