METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Pays Tribute To REED MULLIN: 'Thank You For Making CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Swing Like Nothing Else'

METALLICA's Lars Ulrich has paid tribute to CORROSION OF CONFORMITY drummer Reed Mullin who died on Monday, January 27. He was 53 years old.
Earlier today (Tuesday, January 28), Ulrich took to his Instagram to write: "Reed.. Thank you for the crazy good times we had together. Thank you for always having the biggest smile on your face. And thank you for the fuckin grooves and that pocket that was all your own...making CORROSION OF CONFORMITY swing like nothing else! Rest In Peace brother."
Reed's bandmates confirmed his passing in a social media post Monday night. They wrote: "Reed, It's with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music"
Mullin, who co-founded CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1982 as a hardcore punk act alongside bassist Mike Dean and guitarist Woody Weatherman, had missed a number of shows in the past four years due to a variety of health issues, including an alcohol-related seizure he suffered back in June 2016.
Last summer, Dean said that Mullin needed "to take care of himself and get his shit together" before rejoining the band. "And if that happens, the door's open for him," Mike told the "Talk Toomey" podcast. "And if it doesn't, well, that's how it is. People need to wanna help themselves. You can't just push them to get help — they've gotta wanna help themselves."
When Mullin suffered his alcohol-related seizure four years ago, Dean said in a statement that the episode had been "preceded by prolonged, extreme and unhealthy levels of alcohol consumption, not taking care of himself and who knows what else."
Mike went on to say that he and his bandmates would "not enable Reed to continue killing himself on our watch."
