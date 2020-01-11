METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Pays Tribute To NEIL PEART: 'Thank You For What You Did For Drummers All Over The World'

METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich has paid tribute to RUSH's Neil Peart, who passed away on Tuesday (January 7) in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Ulrich took to his Instagram to write: "Thank you Neil. Thank you for inspiring me and for all your help and advice along the way, especially in the early days when you took the time to talk to a young green Danish drummer about recording, gear and the possibilities that lay ahead... Thank you for what you did for drummers all over the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument! Rest In Peace."

RUSH had been completely inactive since completing its "R40 Live" tour four years ago. Peart previously said that playing concerts at his age caused too much painful wear and tear on his body and he'd rather call it quits before the performances start declining in quality.

His survivors include his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia.

He was also the author of numerous books, including a number of memoirs exploring his life and travels.

In 1997, Peart and his bandmates became the first rock musicians to be inducted into the Order of Canada.

They were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.

