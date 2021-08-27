METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Pays Tribute To CHARLIE WATTS: 'He Was Such A Significant Part Of THE ROLLING STONES' Sound'

August 27, 2021 0 Comments

METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Pays Tribute To CHARLIE WATTS: 'He Was Such A Significant Part Of THE ROLLING STONES' Sound'

METALLICA's Lars Ulrich has paid tribute to THE ROLLING STONES drummer Charlie Watts, who died on Tuesday (August 24) at the age of 80. Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Ulrich said: "It hits hard on many levels. Obviously, as a STONES fan, it's sort of the end of at least an era within that band, because he was the only drummer that ever recorded with them. He was such a significant part of their sound, and an underrated part of their sound. In a band where the spotlight would go to especially Mick [Jagger] and Keith [Richards], a lot of people truly didn't understand how valuable he was. And from that side, as a STONES fan, it's a great loss."

Ulrich went on to call Watts the "driving force" behind THE ROLLING STONES. "He could kick these songs and make them swing, make them swagger, still make them have that attitude, that pocket," he said. "Seeing him do that way deep into his seventies has been such a life-affirming thing. [METALLICA are] a good 20, 25 years behind, but it's given me a lot of faith in the possibilities of what it can continue to be — music, concerts, connecting to fans, connecting to each other as a band. There's nobody above them on that pyramid, and there's nobody above Charlie on that pyramid. Of course, there are a couple of incredible jazz drummers who played into their eighties, but there's been nobody above Charlie in the rock and roll pyramid in terms of being out there and doing it."

Watts's publicist said that he "passed away peacefully in a London hospital surrounded by his family."

Charlie's death came just weeks after THE ROLLING STONES announced that Watts would be missing several U.S. tour dates while he was recovering from an unspecified medical procedure.

Although Watts wasn't a founding member of THE STONES, he had been with the band since January 1963.

He battled throat cancer in 2004 but got the all clear after undergoing two operations.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).