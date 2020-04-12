METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Is Playing Board Games In Coronavirus Quarantine

METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich has spent at least some of the time at home waiting out the coronavirus by playing board games with his family.

Late Saturday night (April 11), Ulrich took to his Instagram to share a photo of him, wife Jessica Miller and sons Myles, Layne and Bryce sitting around a Ludo board, and he included the following caption: "Quarantine Ludo Party #wanna"

Lars had Myles and Layne with former wife Skylar Satenstein, and Bryce with "Gladiator" actress Connie Nielsen.

Ulrich and Miller got engaged in July 2013 and married two years later. It is the third marriage for Lars, who was previously married to Debbie Jones and Satenstein.

METALLICA has been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that frontman James Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.

Last month, METALLICA announced that its South American tour, which was originally planned for April, has been postponed until December. In addition, the band's appearances at three Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festivals in May have been canceled: Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona and Sonic Temple in Columbus.

