METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Honored With 'HN Award' From HEDE NIELSEN FAMILY FOUNDATION

METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich has received the HN Award from the Hede Nielsen Family Foundation. The award includes a cash prize of DKK 600,000, which he will donate to three different charities in Denmark: Dyrenes Beskyttelse, an organization that engages in animal welfare at national, European and international levels; Kofoeds Skole, an organization carrying out social work for adults according to the "social pedagogical" principle of personal and vocational empowerment; and Børns Vilkår, which is dedicated to stopping child neglect in all its forms.

Said Lars: "So psyched to announce that I'll be donating 200,000 Danish kroner to three different charities in Denmark, thanks to the good folks at the Hede Nielsen Family Foundation.

"I'm beyond thankful to Henrik and his team at the Foundation for bestowing me with the honor of being the recipient of this year's HN-prize award, marking their 50th anniversary.

"200,000 kroner will go to BørneTelefonen/@bornsvilkar, 200,000 will go to @kofoedsskole, and 200,000 will go to @dyrenesbeskyttelse.

"Please look into supporting these incredible organizations."

According to SDU, Hede Nielsen Family Foundation is a non-profit foundation that receives 1200-1500 applications annually, primarily for further education, research, art and culture.

Certain applicants are prioritized locally, while the overall objective of the Fund is to support candidates who are considered by the presidency and the board for the benefit and promotion of Denmark in general.

The purpose of the Fund is to provide support for cultural, scientific, social and educational purposes as well as other charitable purposes which, according to the discretion of the Board, may be considered as equivalent.

In 2017, METALLICA launched All Within My Hands, a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation as a way for the METALLICA family to give back to communities that have supported the band. Just in 2020, AWMH donated $645,000 to COVID-19-related relief funds including Feeding America, Direct Relief, as well as to charities assisting those in the entertainment and hospitality industries suddenly without work. The foundation's Metallica Scholars Initiative is now in its third year and has fundamentally improved the earning potential for students who become Metallica Scholars.

