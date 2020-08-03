METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Has Been Having 'Movie Nights' With His Wife And Kids While In Quarantine

JANE'S ADDICTION frontman Perry Farrell and his wife Etty Farrell talked to METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich as part of Lollapalooza's Lolla2020, a free four-night broadcast event which took place on the original dates of the Chicago-based festival, Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2. You can now watch the chat below.

Speaking about how he and his wife and kids have been spending their coronavirus downtime, Lars said: "One thing we've been doing, which is great, is we've done 'movie night' classic cinema that I feel, as a parent, that the kids should see and experience. The go-to phrase was you're not allowed to challenge anybody else's choice, so when you have two kids that they have to see 'Y Tu Mamá También' or 'Amores Perros' or other all-time classics, it's just a great thing, I think, for the educational part of their upbringing."

Lars is quarantining at his house in Northern California with wife Jessica Miller and sons Myles, Layne and Bryce.

Lars had Myles and Layne with former wife Skylar Satenstein, and Bryce with "Gladiator" actress Connie Nielsen.

Ulrich and Miller got engaged in July 2013 and married two years later. It is the third marriage for Lars, who was previously married to Debbie Jones and Satenstein.

In early May, the four members of METALLICA overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Blackened", with each member separated in his own home. The split-screen video was posted to the band's social media channels.

METALLICA has been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that frontman James Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.

In March, METALLICA announced that its South American tour, which was originally planned for April, has been postponed until December. In addition, the band's appearances at five Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festivals in May, September and October have been canceled: Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Louder Than Life in Louisville and Aftershock in Sacramento.

