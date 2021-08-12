METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Gets Limited-Edition Signature Black Album Snare Drum From TAMA

When people heard METALLICA's self-titled 1991 album, better known as the "Black Album," the positive public feedback was overwhelming. For many fans worldwide, a focal point was the uniquely large, daring, and groundbreaking drum sound. Its heartbeat was a snare that helped drive the songs with weight and verve, and the fans responded in their millions to ensure that the Black Album would leave an indelible mark on rock music.

As a tribute to this special and distinctive sound approach, and commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Black Album, Tama has released the Lars Ulrich limited-edition signature Black Album snare drum. With only 300 available worldwide, the drum features an all Matte Black finish, 3mm Diamond Plated Steel Shell, and specially designed Black Album badge. Tama is proud to celebrate its long and storied history with Ulrich, and to honor the Black Album's legacy with this unique and special drum.

Ulrich chimed in via Instagram: "As some of you know, it's the 30th Anniversary of the Black Album today….and I'll be forever proud not only of the tunes and the vibe, but of the big, weighty and crazy cool drum sound!

"I'm psyched that my longtime family at Tama has commemorated the 30th Anniversary with this next level cool signature Black Album snare drum. There are only 300 available worldwide and it features an all Matte Black finish, 3mm Diamond Plated Steel Shell, and specially designed Black Album badge.

"Thank you everyone at @officialtamadrums for going above and beyond to make this happen."

METALLICA's self-titled LP in 2014 became the first album to sell 16 million copies since Nielsen SoundScan started tracking sales in 1991.

"Metallica" was already certified 16 times platinum on December 13, 2012 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for shipments in excess of 16 million copies in the U.S.

The album in 2009 surpassed SHANIA TWAIN's 1997 record, "Come On Over", as the best-selling CD of the SoundScan era.

"Metallica" was the first of four collaborations with producer Bob Rock, with whom the band clashed throughout the recording of the disc.

METALLICA performed "the black album" in its entirety at a number of European festivals in 2012.

To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the LP will receive its definitive re-release on September 10 via METALLICA's own Blackened Recordings.

