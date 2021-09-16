METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Announces 'New Wave Of British Heavy Metal' Special On SiriusXM's 'Mandatory Metallica'

METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich has put together a special on the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal for Mandatory Metallica, a new limited-engagement SiriusXM radio channel with music and content curated by the band. Launched a little over two weeks ago, this new artist-branded channel coincides with the 30th anniversary of the release of METALLICA's self-titled fifth album, commonly known as The Black Album.
Ulrich announced his New Wave Of British Heavy Metal special in an Instagram video on Wednesday (September 15). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was asked if I would do a New Wave Of British Heavy Metal special for the channel, and, of course, that took all of one second to say yes to. So I put a little thing together with some of my favorite New Wave Of British Heavy Metal songs.
"As some of you know, the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal is kind of the reason, or the main reason, that there is a METALLICA. I was completely immersed and obsessed with this wave '79, '80, '81, and when I met James [Hetfield, METALLICA frontman], we connected on that, shared some of these songs, played 'em to James, he loved 'em and then we started METALLICA and now I'm talking to you. That's the short version of that story.
"Anyway, so you know about IRON MAIDEN, you know about SAXON, you know about DEF LEPPARD. I'm going a little deeper and playing some of my favorite deeper tracks from the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal."
Ulrich's New Wave Of British Heavy Metal special will premiere on Mandatory Metallica today (Thursday, September 16) at 5:00 p.m. EDT will re-air several times over the course of the next few days.
A self-proclaimed NWOBHM fanatic, Ulrich spent much of his time in the early 1980s tracking down obscure recordings from his favorite groups of the era. Ten years after the NWOBHM's glory days of 1982, Ulrich took time out to put together a multi-band compilation, "'79 Revisited: New Wave Of British Heavy Metal", along with journalist Geoff Barton, whose work in the now-defunct weekly U.K. rock paper Sounds had kept Ulrich posted while he was in the States.
At METALLICA's first-ever concert, which took place on March 14, 1982 at Radio City in Anaheim, California, Ulrich, Hetfield, Dave Mustaine and Ron McGovney ran through a nine-song set, including no less than seven NWOBHM covers: four tracks by DIAMOND HEAD and one each from BLITZKRIEG, SWEET SAVAGE and SAVAGE.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).