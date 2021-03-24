METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT To Guest On New CARLOS SANTANA Album

According to ABC Audio, METALLICA's Kirk Hammett will guest on an upcoming album from Carlos Santana.
Santana has used the downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic to work on three separate records, including one titled "Blessings And Miracles" which will feature Hammett.
"My brother Kirk Hammett from METALLICA is playing [on it]," Carlos said. "He's tearing it up."
Steve Winwood and LIVING COLOUR frontman Corey Glover may also make guest appearances on the LP, according to Carlos.
Hammett previously guested on Santana's 2005 album "All That I Am", where he could be heard on the song "Trinity".
In an early 1990s interview, Kirk said that playing with Carlos Santana at the Bammies (San Francisco Bay Area Music Awards) was one of the "proudest" moments of his life. "To be trading off with him onstage was musically spiritual," he said. "We've travelled along similar lines; we're both from the Mission District, [and] we both play guitar."
