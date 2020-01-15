METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Featured On New Project From Guitar Legend PETER GREEN

METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett is collaborating with FLEETWOOD MAC co-founder Peter Green on a book and music project for Rufus Publications. Hammett was at Abbey Road Studios in London last week to record "something very special" for the project, which will feature guest appearances by several other artists. In addition, Hammett has posted a couple of photographs with Green, including one image where Peter can be seen holding a vinyl copy of METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" album and another where they are both holding Green's legendary 1959 Les Paul guitar, which Hammett now owns.

On January 11, Abbey Road tweeted out a couple of photos from Hammett's session and wrote: "It was a pleasure to have @KirkHammett from @Metallica in our Front Room studio this week, recording guitars with producer Rob Cass and Abbey Road engineer Chris Bolster. The METALLICA guitarist was using Peter Green's legendary 'Greeny' 1959 Gibson Les Paul."

Earlier today (Wednesday, Janaury 15), Kirk shared Abbey Road's tweet and added: "Thank you @AbbeyRoad !! It was a privilege and a blast !"

Rufus has released a statement to Planet Rock in which the publisher says that the book is due for release later in 2020.

The statement reads: "FLEETWOOD MAC guitarist Peter Green, now 73, is a reclusive music legend, now living in retirement in the south of England. He spends most of his days playing guitar or drawing at home, creating a body of artwork over the last few years.

"Recently, he has been working with Rufus Publications on a special book and music project, scheduled for release later this year. As a result of the project, METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett, who owns Peter's classic 1959 Gibson Les Paul, has been contributing, first by going into Abbey Road and recording something very special with said guitar — known as 'Greeny' — and then by visiting Peter at his home and reuniting him with the guitar for the first time since Peter sold it to Gary Moore, 47 years ago.

"It was an astonishing meeting of two great, but very different, musicians who spent much of the afternoon discussing the guitar and the music that inspires them. Kirk played Peter the guitar track recorded at Abbey Road and the day ended with Kirk telling Peter he would be sending him a full set of METALLICA recordings to listen to.

"The project Peter is working on with Rufus Publications is nearing completion and will be released later this year and will include several guest musicians playing on some unique recordings."

