METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Creates Coffee Blend Inspired By PETER GREEN's 'Greeny' Guitar

METALLICA's Kirk Hammett has collaborated with the Muddy Waters Coffee Company, a small roasting coffee company based in McKinleyville, California, on a new dark roast that is 100% organic, fair trade-certified and so damn good you'll drink it black.

When Hammett wanted to find a way to combine two things that inspire him daily — coffee and the guitar known as "Greeny" — Muddy Waters Coffee Company offered a simple solution: coffee that was itself inspired by the legendary 1959 Les Paul made famous by FLEETWOOD MAC's Peter Green. A coffee with notes and tones that will inspire you to have a musical day, the Greeny Blues Blend is a rich, full-bodied dark roast with notes of dark chocolate, earth and tropical fruit. This blend merges Indonesian and African beans for a deep flavor and complex finish. It contains just the right amount of punch to keep you jamming all day long!

Says Hammett: "Every Morning I want to wake up with the confidence that I'm going to be starting my day with coffee that holds quality in both taste and caffeination."

The Greeny Blues Blend will be released as a limited-production run, with only 2,500 available at launch.

A longtime coffee lover, Hammett previously launched his own brand of coffee in 2017. The Ghoul Screamer blend from El Salvador was the result of a collaboration between Hammett and music industry veteran David Karon's KHDK Electronics firm and Dark Matter Coffee.

