METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD To Appear At 'Little Kids Rock' Virtual Benefit Event

METALLICA's James Hetfield will be the special guest at the Little Kids Rock virtual benefit event on April 14. Also scheduled to appear are Yo-Yo Ma, Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman Santana, Warren Haynes, Jade Bird, Jon Secada, T-Boz of TLC, Brian Hardgroove, Kix Brooks of BROOKS AND DUNN, Todd Rundgren, Alice Merton, Suzi, DJ Skee, Craig Robinson, Jeff Mauro, Jack Black and others.

The event benefits Little Kids Rock, a non-profit that transforms kids' lives by restoring, expanding and innovating music in our schools. Watch superstar artists perform and appear with school children from across the country. There will be a live auction and many other ways that you can support throughout the show.

Reserve your free tickets at this location.

Little Kids Rock transforms lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in U.S. schools. Their network of thousands of K-12 teachers across 44 states lead a national movement that brings innovative and inclusive music education to students. Using genres including rock, pop, Latin, and rap, their program empowers teachers to build music programs as diverse as the kids they serve.

Little Kids Rock students see themselves reflected in their classes, which strengthens their connection to their school, their peers, and their community. Little Kids Rock also donates necessary instruments and curriculum, meeting a key need of many school music programs. More than 550,000 kids currently participate in Little Kids Rock programs nationwide. Since 2002, the organization has reached more than one million students with highly-inclusive and culturally relevant music education.

For more information, visit littlekidsrock.org.

