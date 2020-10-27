METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Talks About 'Metallica Scholars' Program (Video)

October 27, 2020 0 Comments

METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Talks About 'Metallica Scholars' Program (Video)

In the clip below, METALLICA frontman James Hetfield about the motivation behind the Metallica Scholars program.

The Metallica Scholars initiative was created in 2019 through a partnership between METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation (AWMH) and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), a Washington, D.C. based organization representing the country's more than 1,000 community colleges.

Hetfield states: "All Within My Hands was formed out of a want and a need to help, to give back. There were some things that were somewhat obvious that we could all agree upon, like natural disasters or food — something like that. But then beyond that, how do we get into education with the trades and skills? And getting in to find the passion was super important to us. And all of those people that don't fit the Ivy League road to success, we want a place for them. We feel that our music is that place for the forgotten, the invisible kids, the misfit-type people that don't think they fit in. Being able to highlight and to love and to shine some heroism, some thank yous on to all of these trades and skills that are lifelong is pretty important for us."

Says METALLICA: "We strongly believe that dedicated members of all industries, not just the ones society tends to focus on, deserve respect and admiration. It is our honor to assist these students as they work toward establishing sustainable careers. We see your passion and we thank you for your extremely important contributions. #HelpingHands2020 #MetallicaGivesBack".

The AWMH foundation was established in 2017 by METALLICA as a means to give back to the people and places that have supported the band, and to engage METALLICA fans in philanthropic efforts. In addition to combatting hunger through an alliance with Feeding America, AWMH is focused on supporting sustainable communities through workforce education. All expenses of the foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends, so that 100% of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

James talks about the motivation behind the All Within My Hands Foundation's Metallica Scholars program. We strongly believe that dedicated members of all industries, not just the ones society tends to focus on, deserve respect and admiration. It is our honor to assist these students as they work toward establishing sustainable careers. We see your passion and we thank you for your extremely important contributions. #HelpingHands2020 #MetallicaGivesBack

The Helping Hands Concert & Auction is an acoustic show benefitting #AWMH, beginning at 2 PM PST on Saturday, November 14. All proceeds from ticket sales will help communities in need, including the funding of the #MetallicaScholars program.

Get Your Ticket ➡️ 2nu.gs/Metallica

Posted by Metallica on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).