METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Reportedly Sells Land In Arizona For $1.2 Million

October 24, 2021 0 Comments

METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Reportedly Sells Land In Arizona For $1.2 Million

According to TMZ, METALLICA frontman James Hetfield sold the 20 acres of vacant land he owned in Pima County, Arizona for $1.2 million.

James bought the plot of land, which is near the United States border with Mexico, in 1998.

Last month, Pima Community College was selected from a competitive field of community colleges across the country to receive $100,000 from METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation as part of its Metallica Scholars initiative.

James said in a 2016 interview that he moved his family from the San Francisco area, where he and METALLICA had been based for 35 years, to Vail, Colorado because he didn't feel as if he belonged in the Bay Area anymore.

"I kind of got sick of the Bay Area, the attitudes of the people there, a little bit," he said. "They talk about how diverse they are, and things like that, and it's fine if you're diverse like them. But showing up with a deer on the bumper doesn't fly in Marin County. My form of eating organic doesn't vibe with theirs.

"I love the Bay Area. I love what it's got to offer, but there's just an attitude that… it wasn't healthy for me," he said. "[It was] starting to feel like, uh, I was just fighting all the time."

In February 2018, Hetfield turned over 1,000 acres of land overlooking California's Lucas Valley as open space so that it could end up with the Marin Agricultural Land Trust.

Seven years earlier, Hetfield wanted to develop some of his land along Lucas Valley Road in Marin County into home sites, but the neighbors objected. It led to a prolonged legal battle that the METALLICA co-founder eventually abandoned.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).