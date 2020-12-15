METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Performs Acoustic Version Of BOB SEGER's 'Turn The Page' At JOE WALSH's 'VetsAid' Concert (Video)

METALLICA's James Hetfield performed an acoustic version of Bob Seger's "Turn The Page" at Joe Walsh's fourth annual VetsAid charity concert, which took place virtually on Saturday, December 12. Also appearing with the legendary EAGLES guitarist were PEARL JAM's Eddie Vedder, Jon Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, Daryl Hall, Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Blake Shelton, Steven Van Zandt, Brandon Flowers, Gwen Stefani, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper, and many more.

Video of Hetfield's "Turn The Page" rendition can be seen below.

Walsh said in the event's press release: "For the past three years, we've held this glorious traveling circus in cities across the country with a day-long rock and roll festival and jobs fair to support our veterans and their families. Typically, we fill up an arena, play for five hours, and raise a bunch of money — nearly $1.5 million to date — to help our veterans get the care and support they deserve. But because of COVID this year, we're going virtual as so many things are."

He continued: "Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties and personal crises in the best of times. During this pandemic, they are especially vulnerable. I'm proud of this nationwide tradition we have built and I can't think of a better way to remember and honor the men and women who have served our country this holiday season than by helping us raise funds to support their essential and basic needs."

All net proceeds from the 2020 festival are going directly to the veterans' services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute.

