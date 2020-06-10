METALLICA's Full Performance At 2017 ROCK ON THE RANGE To Kick Off 'Offstage With DWP' Series

June 10, 2020 0 Comments

METALLICA's Full Performance At 2017 ROCK ON THE RANGE To Kick Off 'Offstage With DWP' Series

Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent promoters in the United States, has announced a new online content series, "Offstage With DWP". The series will feature never-before-seen festival performances straight from the DWP vault, one-on-one band interviews, exclusive acoustic performances, lifestyle segments and more.

"Like so many other live event producers, we have been severely impacted by COVID-19," says DWP chief marketing officer Chamie McCurry. "We miss our festival experience and we know our fans do too, so we wanted to take this opportunity to offer some unique and original content rooted in our rock & roll lifestyle."

Danny Wimmer Presents adds: "Since 2020 has not panned out as planned with the highly anticipated dual-headlining performances by METALLICA, DWP thought of no better way to kick-off Offstage With DWP this Friday at 7 pm ET than by featuring a full headlining set from METALLICA's incredible sold-out performance at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, OH in May 2017. Throw on your favorite MET merch, schedule a virtual watching party with your fellow metalheads, and get ready to rock out for over two hours with the world's biggest rock band.

"Future Offstage With DWP content will include select songs from FOO FIGHTERS' headlining set at Sonic Temple 2019, interviews conducted by the wonderful DWP SVP of Talent, Gary Spivack (featuring Jacoby Shaddix of PAPA ROACH, Brent Smith of SHINEDOWN, Randy Blythe of LAMB OF GOD, Taylor Momsen of THE PRETTY RECKLESS), brand new acoustic performances from Tim McIlrath of RISE AGAINST, Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM, and a mixology session with Fletcher Dragge of PENNYWISE.

"This is just the beginning of Offstage with DWP. While we can’t wait to see you all, and celebrate our love of the live experience with everyone, we know Offstage with DWP will fill the void until we meet again! Stay safe, well and rock on."

Visit the "Offstage With DWP" blog at this location.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).